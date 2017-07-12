Floyd Mayweather Sr. Crashes Conor McGregor Presser, Talks Trash At UFC Champ

Share this:

Tweet







Conor McGregor had an unexpected visitor during his press conference with the media Tuesday as part of the world tour for his megafight against boxing legend Floyd Mayweather on Aug. 26.

Mayweather’s father, Floyd Sr., crashed the presser and engaged in a few minutes of trash talk with the UFC champion.

Check out the crazy scene in the video below. Warning: it contains NSFW language.

Mayweather and McGregor had a joint press conference earlier Tuesday, and the event had many of its own memorable moments. One of them was “Money May” busting out a $100 million check, to which McGregor responded “that’s for the tax man.”

The stage certainly has been set for what should be an epic night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas next month.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images