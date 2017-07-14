Mayweather Vs. McGregor Live Stream: Watch London Press Conference Online

Share this:

The press tour for Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor’s Aug. 26 boxing match has been wild, but it’s coming to an end.

The undefeated boxer and the UFC lightweight champion meet in London on Friday for the final stop of the tour, where there’s sure to be more antics from the pair. We’ve already seen McGregor decked out in outrageous outfits, plenty of trash talk and even an appearance from Mayweather’s dad, Floyd Mayweather Sr.

So what will go down in London? Watch and find out in the live stream below, which begins Friday at 2 p.m. ET.

