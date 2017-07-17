Former Red Sox Fan Favorite Jonny Gomes To Serve As NESN Guest Studio Analyst

Share this:

Former Boston Red Sox fan favorite Jonny Gomes will serve as a guest studio analyst on NESN’s pre- and post-game shows during this week’s 4-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Gomes played parts of 13 seasons in the major leagues, including the memorable 2013 campaign with the Boston Red Sox, his first season with the team. He hit a clutch 3-run home run in Game 4 of that World Series.

He was a career .242 hitter and slugged 162 home runs. He ended his player career in 2016 with a brief stint playing for the GiaTohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles in Japan.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images