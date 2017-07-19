Former Red Sox Johnny Gomes Having Summer Of Fun During Retirement

Share this:

Former Boston Red Sox outfielder Johnny Gomes has hung up the cleats and retired from the game of baseball, but he’s not done having fun yet.

Gomes has joined NESN’s Tom Caron and Jim Rice as a guest analyst on the Red Sox pregame and postgame shows for the series against the Toronto Blue Jays from July 17-20.

Before Wednesday’s game vs. the Blue Jays, Gomes shared what he has been up this summer to keep himself busy without baseball.

To see what Gomes has been up to, check out the video above from “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo from Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports