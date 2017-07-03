FOX Sports Executive Jamie Horowitz Out Amid Reported Sexual Harassment Probe

Share this:

One of the biggest sports media stories in recent memory broke Monday, conveniently one day before one of the biggest holidays of the year.

FOX Sports announced Monday afternoon that national networks president Jamie Horowitz is out effective immediately.

It’s unclear why exactly Horowitz is done at FOX, but an email sent by FOX Sports president Eric Shanks to employees sheds a little light, as it doesn’t appear programming decisions were a factor.

“Everyone at FOX Sports, no matter what role we play, or what business, function or show we contribute to — should act with respect and adhere to professional conduct at all times. These values are non-negotiatable,” the email read, per Sports Business Journal’s John Ourand.

It’s safe to assume it won’t take long to find out what prompted the decision, but Horowitz already hired powerful attorney Patty Glaser to represent him, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Horowitz’s departure comes just one week after Horowitz’s decision to make FOX Sports’ website exclusively video content. FOX Sports laid off approximately 20 employees. That decision didn’t play a role in his departure, according to Sports Business Daily.

UPDATE (2:35 p.m. ET): The decision to fire Horowitz comes amid a sexual harassment probe, according to the Los Angeles Times.

There’s been no shortage of sexual harassment allegations under the FOX umbrella in recent years. FOX News chairman Roger Ailes was fired after allegations of lewd comments, and longtime FOX News host Bill O’Reilly was fired earlier this year stemming from his own sexual harassment probe.

