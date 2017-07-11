Fred Taylor Wonders Why He Isn’t In Hall Of Fame; Fan Gives Compelling Reason

Share this:

In just under a month, the Pro Football Hall of Fame officially will enshrine its Class of 2017. And that class will not include Fred Taylor.

That’s despite the fact that Taylor has roughly 4,000 career rushing yards more than Terrell Davis, who’s in the 2017 class. In fact, the former Jacksonville Jaguars running back ranks 17th on the NFL’s all-time rushing list, while every non-active player ahead of him — with the exception of Edgerrin James — is in the Hall.

So, what gives? That’s apparently what Taylor was wondering on an idle Tuesday, and he decided to voice his frustrations in a lengthy Twitter rant.

I earned respect on the field. Numbers better than majority of RBs in history. Still don't understand why the writers don't respect it 🤔 — Fred Taylor (@FredTaylorMade) July 11, 2017

Not just backs that have come and gone in NFL HISTORY…but better than majority of the backs in the HOF… — Fred Taylor (@FredTaylorMade) July 11, 2017

Don't tell me anything about eras. AFC had top defenses in my division alone (Ravens, Steelers, Titans) to name a few. That's twice a year — Fred Taylor (@FredTaylorMade) July 11, 2017

I was once asked a rhetorical question like "do you want to be nominated" ummm, I bust my ass for 13 years! Figure it out lol — Fred Taylor (@FredTaylorMade) July 11, 2017

Taylor makes a pretty compelling case: His 13 years in the NFL are a rarity at the running back position, and his 11,695 rushing yards are more than several Hall of Famers, including Davis, John Riggins and O.J. Simpson. But one Twitter user had a pretty reasonable explanation for why Taylor hasn’t gotten the call — and Taylor seemed to agree.

Because you played for Jacksonville dude.

If you were a dirty Steeler or Cowboy you'd be in.

But you'll always be a Legend in Duval #DTWD — StopH (@StopholusPrime) July 11, 2017

I think you're on to something https://t.co/EgQUmkfTSH — Fred Taylor (@FredTaylorMade) July 11, 2017

Taylor toiled for 11 seasons in relative obscurity on the expansion Jacksonville Jaguars, reaching the playoffs just four times in that span and earning only one Pro Bowl nod before joining the New England Patriots for the last two years of his career. It’s hard not to think he would have gotten more recognition in a bigger market.

Hall of Fame voters might change their mind on Taylor one day, but for now, all the 41-year-old can do is try to tweet through it.

