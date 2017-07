Share this:

Fenway Park hosted American heroes Saturday.

Prior to the Boston Red Sox’s matchup with the New York Yankees, Fenway Park was the site of the eighth annual Run to Home Base, and the Sox later welcomed Vietnam War veterans to the field for a pregame ceremony.

Hear General (ret.) Fred Franks talk about the impact of the Run to Home Base and the day’s events with NESN’s Tom Caron on “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU, above.