UFC

Georges St-Pierre To Fight Winner Of Tyron Woodley Vs. Demian Maia

by on Thu, Jul 27, 2017 at 12:09AM
2,763

Tyron Woodley has downplayed his fight against Demian Maia this Saturday at UFC 214, but the outcome of the bout now has added significance.

UFC president Dana White announced at the UFC 214 press conference Wednesday that the winner of Woodley-Maia will take on UFC legend Georges St-Pierre.

St-Pierre has not fought since November 2013, and his return to the octagon has been highly anticipated. And while much of the attention for Saturday’s card is on Daniel Cormier vs. Jon Jones, GSP probably will be keeping tabs on another fight.

To hear more from White, check out the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports Images

TMZ logo

Related NESN.com Stories

COED Media Logo
Sports Daily logo

NESN Team

© 2017 NESN