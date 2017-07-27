Georges St-Pierre To Fight Winner Of Tyron Woodley Vs. Demian Maia

Tyron Woodley has downplayed his fight against Demian Maia this Saturday at UFC 214, but the outcome of the bout now has added significance.

UFC president Dana White announced at the UFC 214 press conference Wednesday that the winner of Woodley-Maia will take on UFC legend Georges St-Pierre.

St-Pierre has not fought since November 2013, and his return to the octagon has been highly anticipated. And while much of the attention for Saturday’s card is on Daniel Cormier vs. Jon Jones, GSP probably will be keeping tabs on another fight.

