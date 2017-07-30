Giants Vs. Dodgers Live Stream: Watch ‘Sunday Night Baseball’ Online

The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants have gone in drastically different directions this season.

The Dodgers currently are firmly atop the National League West standings with a 73-31 record, while the Giants reside in the cellar of the division with a 40-65 mark.

The rivals will collide for a Sunday night matchup at Dodger Stadium, as L.A. looks to complete the three-game sweep. The home club will have its work cut out for it, though, as the Giants will send ace Madison Bumgarner to the hill in hopes of getting back in the win column.

Here’s how you can watch Dodgers vs. Giants online.

When: Sunday, July 30 at 8:00 p.m. ET

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Kelvin Kuo/USA TODAY Sports Images