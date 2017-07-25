Giants WR Odell Beckham Jr. Heckled By Cowboys Fans While Stuck In Traffic

Those Dallas Cowboys fans can be pretty ruthless.

And if Odell Beckham Jr. didn’t know before, he sure knows now.

While stuck in traffic Monday, the New York Giants wide receiver was hilariously bombarded by “How bout dem’ Cowboys?” chants. To his credit, Beckham quietly sat there and took his medicine.

OBJ spots some Cowboy fans while in traffic (via obj/IG Story) pic.twitter.com/yWpZhsqhAv — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 25, 2017

We’re not entirely sure where this happened, but judging from the California license plates and mountainous scenery, we’re going to assume it was somewhere near Los Angeles.

This wouldn’t be much of a surprise, as Beckham recently has been seen running around L.A. with the likes of Johnny Manziel and Iggy Azalea.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images