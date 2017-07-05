Gold Cup 2017 Schedule: Times, Dates For CONCACAF Soccer Tournament

Share this:

It’s time for CONCACAF to crown another champion.

The 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup will feature 12 countries seeking the title as top soccer team in the region comprised of North and Central America plus the Caribbean. Mexico is the reigning champion, but the likes of the United States, Jamaica, Costa Rica and others will attempt to de-throne “El Tri” and secure regional bragging rights a year before some will test themselves on the world stage at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The United States will host the 14th edition of the Gold Cup, with games taking place from coast to coast. There will be a total of 25 contests, beginning Friday and running through July 26.

Here’s the full 2017 Gold Cup schedule (all times Eastern).

Friday, July 7

French Guiana vs. Canada, 7 p.m.

Honduras vs. Costa Rica, 9 p.m.

Saturday, July 8

USA vs. Panama, 4:30 p.m.

Martinique vs. Nicaragua, 7 p.m.

Sunday, July 9

Curaçao vs. Jamaica, 7 p.m.

Mexico vs. El Salvador, 9 p.m.

Tuesday, July 11

Costa Rica vs. Canada, 7:30 p.m.

Honduras vs. French Guiana, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, July 12

Panama vs. Nicaragua, 6:30 p.m.

USA vs. Martinique, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 13

El Salvador vs. Curaçao, 8 p.m.

Mexico vs. Jamaica, 10 p.m.

Friday, July 14

Costa Rica vs. French Guiana, 7:30 p.m.

Canada vs. Honduras, 10 p.m.

Saturday, July 15

Panama vs. Martinique, 4:30 p.m.

Nicaragua vs. USA, 7 p.m.

Sunday, July 16

Jamaica vs. El Salvador, 6 p.m.

Curaçao vs. Mexico, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, July 19

Quarterfinal No. 1, 6 p.m.

Quarterfinal No. 2, 9 p.m.

Thursday, July 20

Quarterfinal No. 3, 7:30 p.m.

Quarterfinal No. 4, 10 p.m.

Saturday, July 22

Semifinal No. 1, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 23

Semifinal No. 2, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 26

Final, 9:30 p.m.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images