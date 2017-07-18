Gold Cup Quarterfinals Predictions: USA Vs. El Salvador, Mexico Vs. Honduras

Share this:

Tweet







The 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup will be born again in the quarterfinal stage.

The eight remaining teams from North and Central America plus the Caribbean will vie for regional-soccer supremacy this week when the knockout phase of the tournament kicks off. Teams have tweaked their rosters, some for better, others for worse, and players will attempt to shine under the pressure of elimination with opportunities to win the Gold Cup, convince their national-team coaches of their worth during a FIFA World Cup year and perhaps impress club scouts at stake.

The quarterfinals schedule will feature two double-headers: Costa Rica vs. Panama and United States vs. El Salvador on Wednesday night in Philadelphia; Jamaica vs. Canada and Mexico vs. Honduras on Thursday night in Glendale, Ariz.

The format will differ slightly from other tournaments. If teams are tied after 90 minutes, they’ll go directly to a penalty-kick shootout to determine the winner, instead of playing 30 minutes of extra time.

Here are our quarterfinal predictions:

Costa Rica vs. Panama, 6 p.m. ET Wednesday at Lincoln Financial Field

The first Gold Cup meeting between these Central American rivals should be tight and tense. Collectively, they scored 11 goals and conceded just three during their six group-stage games.

Despite failing to flourish in the group stage, Costa Rica normally would be favored over Panama. But injuries to Johan Venegas, Joel Campbell, Cristian Gamboa and Bryan Oviedo have weakened “Los Ticos” enough for an improving Panama to upset them.

Prediction: Panama 2, Costa Rica 1

United States vs. El Salvador, 9 p.m. ET Wednesday at Lincoln Financial Field

Prepare for goals.

After leading the tournament with seven goals in the group stage, the United States added significant firepower with its roster changes.

El Salvador played with style and scored four goals in the group stage. Striker Rodolfo Zelaya has been one of the best players in the Gold Cup so far, and we’re expecting him to score. However, El Salvador’s flimsy defense conceded four goals in the group stage.

Prediction: United States 3, El Salvador 1

Jamaica vs. Canada, 7:30 p.m. on Thursday at University of Phoenix Stadium

This should be the most even and entertaining of the four matchups, with both sides holding realistic expectations of reaching the semifinals.

Jamaica defended impressively in the group stage. Canada attacked with effective abandon. We’re expecting the Reggae Boyz to be more adventurous going forward, and the Canadians to tighten defensively.

Prediction: 1-1 draw. Jamaica wins the penalty shootout.

Mexico vs. Honduras, 10:30 p.m. on Thursday at University of Phoenix Stadium

Style will give way to steel in this tight and scrappy encounter.

Mexico and Honduras conceded just two goals collectively in their six group-stage games. El Tri has lacked firepower to convince fans of its chances of victory, while Honduras failed to score at all in the group stage —

its three goals came via forfeit victory over French Guiana.

Expect more of the same from these teams.

Prediction: Mexico 1, Honduras 0

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images