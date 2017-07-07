Gordon Hayward Reportedly Already Is In Boston Area Shopping For Suits

Share this:

Sometimes we are reminded that professional athletes are just like the rest of us.

Gordon Hayward, who’s agreed to a four-year, $128 million contract with the Boston Celtics, was spotted looking at suits at a local Joseph A. Bank on Thursday.

@StoolGreenie my friend just saw Gordon at jos a bank. Allegedly Hayward says "uhhh I need a suit for tomorrow." hoping that means he signed pic.twitter.com/yqLD6BfQJR — Spenten (@MoMoneyMorency) July 6, 2017

Hayward has a pretty big reason to wear a suit once he’s finally announced as the newest Celtic, so perhaps that sparked the trip to the store?

Regardless, it’s a notable development that Hayward apparently already is in the Boston area.

Thumbnail photo via Chris Nicoll/USA TODAY Sports Images