Gordon Hayward Reportedly Already Is In Boston Area Shopping For Suits

Sometimes we are reminded that professional athletes are just like the rest of us.
Gordon Hayward, who’s agreed to a four-year, $128 million contract with the Boston Celtics, was spotted looking at suits at a local Joseph A. Bank on Thursday.
Hayward has a pretty big reason to wear a suit once he’s finally announced as the newest Celtic, so perhaps that sparked the trip to the store?
Regardless, it’s a notable development that Hayward apparently already is in the Boston area.
Thumbnail photo via Chris Nicoll/USA TODAY Sports Images
