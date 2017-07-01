Gordon Hayward Rumors: Latest News, Contract Info On NBA Free Agent

Share this:

Utah Jazz forward Gordon Hayward is one of the top NBA free agents on the market, and there are several teams interested in his services.

Hayward has meetings lined up this weekend with the Miami Heat, Boston Celtics and Utah Jazz, per ESPN’s Marc Stein, setting the stage for some potential fireworks on July 4.

The 27-year-old star has been linked with the Celtics quite often, with the obvious connection being Boston head coach Brad Stevens, who recruited and coached Hayward while the two were at Butler University.

But the C’s appear to have stiff competition for Hayward, who averaged a career-high 21.9 points per game last season.

Keep it right here for the latest rumors, news and info surrounding Hayward’s free agency (all times ET).

July 1, 12:o1 a.m.: Free agency has begun and teams now can meet with players and agree to contracts. Deals cannot become official until July 8, though.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images