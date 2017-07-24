Gordon Hayward Shares Funny Story On Driving In Boston With Brad Stevens

Brad Stevens has been the head coach of the Boston Celtics for four seasons, but there’s still some areas of the city he has yet to learn.

We found that out when Boston’s newly acquired forward Gordon Hayward did a recent interview on the “WojPod” with ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Hayward explained how Stevens picked him up at the airport the night before the Celtics’ free-agent pitch, and that finding the hotel took a bit longer than he might have thought.

“We didn’t have a driver,” Hayward told Wojnarowski. “(Stevens was) the one that picked me up and the one that drove me to the hotel and we got lost a couple times on the way.”

Hayward said his time at the airport in Boston was much more laid back than his time in Miami’s airport, where a police escort took him and his wife to meet the Heat. Stevens and Celtics assistant Micah Shrewsberry, who was an assistant during Hayward’s time at Butler University, greeted the 27-year-old All-Star at the airport after he landed in Boston.

“Then you get to Boston and you just have Brad and (Shrewsberry) at the terminal, no security whatsoever. I’m taking pictures at baggage claim with fans. Just kind of completely the opposite. Like I said, a different style of doing it. But when we got there you just — I had an immediate sense of familiarity, and it did kind of bring me back to the recruiting days with Brad.”

After signing a four-year max contract with the Celtics, Hayward and Stevens have plenty of time to learn the city together.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images