Gordon Hayward Situation Turns Bizarre After Reports Of Celtics Deal

Gordon Hayward might not even know where Gordon Hayward is going to play in 2017.

The free agent forward was expected to make his decision Tuesday, with the general consensus being that he was choosing among the Boston Celtics, Utah Jazz and Miami Heat. ESPN’s Chris Haynes reported Hayward would be taking his talents to Boston, but it didn’t take long for all hell to break loose.

Almost immediately after Haynes’ report, fellow ESPN NBA writer Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted word from Hayward’s agent saying the 27-year-old hadn’t made a decision yet. NBA Twitter essentially descended into chaos from there, as reputable writers were reporting both stories — that an NBA source confirmed Hayward was Boston-bound and that his agent was saying otherwise.

It became clear nothing was done yet as more and more reports from Hayward’s agent came in, but there was plenty of speculation to go with it. Some surmised the news leaked before Hayward had a chance to speak to the Jazz about his decision, leaving the forward and his camp to clean the mess before making things official. But the Sporting News’ Sean Deveney had a different idea based on what he heard from some agents.

Speculation here, but a couple agents said their guess is sign-and-trade details or a separate Celtics trade is holding up Gordon Hayward. — Sean Deveney (@SeanDeveney) July 4, 2017

And there’s also the fact that Hayward might just be indecisive.

League source tells me "Gordon has changed his mind four times in the last four days" — Tony Jones (@tribjazz) July 4, 2017

The fiasco reportedly is throwing off the remaining free agents, too.

Fellow NBA free agents are annoyed by this Gordon Hayward mess. They've been waiting on the GH domino to fall, and now it's being drawn out. — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) July 4, 2017

All of this is to say that no one really knows what’s going on with Hayward right now, and he has a big decision to make, so it’s not necessarily going to be prompt. We’ll just have to wait and see if there are any free agency fireworks this Fourth of July.

