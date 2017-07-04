Gordon Hayward’s 2011 Parody Of ‘The Decision’ Is Unbelievably Relevant

Share this:

The NBA world is waiting on pins and needles for free-agent swingman Gordon Hayward to make his decision.

While reports leaked Tuesday that Hayward had opted to join the Boston Celtics, contradicting reports surfaced shortly after saying the 27-year-old had not yet made up his mind.

And while currently, it appears no one knows what is going on with Hayward, a video the star forward made in 2011 seems to fit the situation perfectly.

Hayward created a parody video spoofing LeBron James’ 2010 decision to join the Miami Heat in which he chooses which eSports league to join. Toward the end of the video, Hayward appears conflicted with his decision, which is very relevant in light of his current predicament.

Take a look at Hayward’s “Decision” spoof video below.

Back in 2011, Gordon Hayward parodied LeBron's "Decision" when he joined a professional eSports league. Seems like a good time re-post… pic.twitter.com/gFH688K9bB — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) July 4, 2017

It appears Hayward is having a difficult time talking himself into leaving the Utah Jazz, the only team he’s played for in the NBA. But this saga most likely ends just like his parody video does. With him thanking Utah and heading for greener pastures.

