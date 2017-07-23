Here Are Center Fielders Jackie Bradley Jr. Idolized Growing Up

Jackie Bradley Jr. has wowed fans and teammates with spectacular catches during his major league career, and he’s done so in a way that has reminded fans of past greats who roamed center field.

When he was growing up, Bradley idolized Ken Griffey Jr., Torii Hunter and Jim Edmonds, and he’s filled the giant shoes they left by becoming the game’s next great defensive center fielder.

To hear Bradley discuss his idols, check out the video above from “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Sousa/USA TODAY Sports Images