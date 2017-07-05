Here’s How Gordon Hayward’s Signing Helps Celtics Matchup With Warriors

Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Celtics’ newest addition puts them in rarified air in today’s NBA.

Gordon Hayward announced Tuesday, via The Players’ Tribune, that he would be taking his talents to the Eastern Conference to join his college head coach, Brad Stevens, and the Celtics.

And while the addition of Hayward might not make them the favorites in the East just yet, it could make them the biggest threat to the defending champion Golden State Warriors, depending on how the acquisition of Hayward causes them to reshape their roster.

Hayward is a dynamic scorer who can fill it up from all three levels of the floor. The 27-year-old is coming off a career year that saw him average career highs in points (21.9) and field goal percentage (47 percent), as well as shoot a touch under 40 percent from the 3-point line.

While Hayward’s ability to take the scoring load off All-Star point guard Isaiah Thomas should pay huge dividends, his addition, along with that of No. 3 overall pick Jayson Tatum, and the further development of Jaylen Brown, gives the C’s lineup versatility that only can be matched by the Warriors.

Boston has been a thorn in the Warriors’ side for the past two seasons in part because they play a similar style of basketball. Boston likes to space the floor with shooters and let ball movement and Thomas’ driving ability create open looks. Stevens also enjoys deploying lineups with the defensive versatility to combat a number of looks, much like Steve Kerr does with Golden State.

Assuming the Celtics will lose Jae Crowder and either Marcus Smart or Avery Bradley, they still should be able to throw out lineups that can both score efficiently, as well as be able to switch at will on the defensive end of the floor.

The combination of Hayward, Tatum, Brown and Bradley or Smart, along with Thomas and Al Horford gives Boston a core group of players that are perfect for today’s positionless NBA. They will be able to spread the floor with multiple shooters which will give Hayward and Thomas space to operate and create looks for the supporting cast.

While Hayward isn’t an All-NBA-caliber defender, he is severely underrated on that end of the floor. He ranked 42nd in defensive rating last season with a mark of 106.3, which is just eight points behind league leader Draymond Green. Hayward is a fierce competitor who can disrupt offenses with his length by getting into passing lanes and altering shots.

The C’s still lack a lockdown defender to bother the likes of Kevin Durant or LeBron James, but Brown has shown flashes of defensive brilliance, and if Boston can somehow keep Bradley, then they could be one of the better defensive teams in the league next season.

The Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers still will be considered the class of NBA, and rightfully so, but Hayward’s arrival puts the Celtics in the same conversation as these two juggernauts, and has created a team that neither one wants to see come next June.

Thumbnail photo via Erik Williams/USA TODAY Sports Images