Here’s How Much Conor McGregor Vs. Floyd Mayweather Fight Costs On PPV

Fight fans should start saving money ahead of the Conor MgGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather boxing match.

Showtime has set the pay-per-view price for the Aug. 26 megafight at $89.95 and $99.95 for high-definition viewing, The Los Angeles Times’ Lance Pugmire reported on Twitter and USA TODAY’s A.J. Perez confirmed on through a network spokesperson.

The @FloydMayweather @TheNotoriousMMA pay per view price will be $89.95 — same as the Pacquiao fight – $10 more for HD. — Lance Pugmire (@latimespugmire) July 10, 2017

The 2015 bout was the most expensive pay-per-view fight in history.

UFC fans normally pay $59.99 for pay-per-view events. It’s safe to assume many will fork over an extra $30 or $40 to watch a superstar from their sport box one of the all-time great pugilists.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports Images