Here’s What Cavs Reportedly Are Asking For In Kyrie Irving Trade

Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert thinks the Indiana Pacers botched their trade of Paul George when they sent the superstar to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis.

And he’s not about to make the same mistake with Kyrie Irving.

The Los Angeles Clippers reportedly engaged Cleveland in trade talks for Irving, but once they were informed of the price, they bowed out of the running, according to Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times.

Clippers did due diligence and talked to Cleveland about trying to acquire Kyrie Irving, but LA doesn't have assets to get deal done, source — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) July 28, 2017

And here’s what Gilbert is asking for in return for Irving.

Clippers found out Cavs want veteran starter, young player on rookie contract and draft picks, per source. Clippers don't have that. — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) July 28, 2017

The 25-year-old point guard reportedly requested a trade due to multiple reasons, including being included in trade talks for George and a desire to be the focal point of the offense rather than Lebron James’ sidekick.

While the Clippers could offer All-Star center DeAndre Jordan and veteran guard Patrick Beverley, they don’t have the assets to entice Gilbert into parting ways with his second best player, which means the list of teams who could deal for Irving is dwindling.

Irving apparently wants to play for the New York Knicks, but Carmelo Anthony would prefer to head to the Houston Rockets rather than suit up in Cleveland, so that deal appears to be unlikely. The Timberwolves, Suns and Heat also reportedly are serious about obtaining the three-time All-Star, but unless Gilbert is blown away, it looks like Irving will be lacing up his sneakers in Cleveland next season.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images