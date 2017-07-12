Here’s What Conor McGregor Told Floyd Mayweather In First Press Conference

Share this:

Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather Jr. had the first press conference of their Mayweather Vs. McGregor World Tour on Tuesday at Staples Center in Los Angeles, and at the end of the event, the two fighters stood face-to-face and started jawing at each other.

But what did “The Notorious” and “Money” really say during their first staredown before their Aug. 26 bout?

UFC president Dana White posted a vlog to YouTube on Wednesday that grabbed the sound the Showtime microphones couldn’t, and it’s just as juicy as you’d expect.

After Mayweather told the UFC lightweight champion that “he could get it” right now, the two faced off at the front of the stage, and here’s how the interaction went.

Mayweather: Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah.

McGregor: Look in my eye. I’m going to bounce your head off the canvas.

Mayweather: OK.

McGregor: I’ll bounce your head off the canvas.

Mayweather: Ok. Ok. No, you can’t.

McGregor: That’s what I do. One shot. One shot is all it takes, man. Anywhere on the dome. Anywhere on the dome.

Mayweather: Not me. Not me, not me.

McGregor: You can keep the gloves up. I break the guard, my shots break the guard.

Mayweather: We’ll see, we’ll see.

After a couple moments of the two staring at each other and White getting in between the two fighters, Mayweather and McGregor gave each other some parting words.

Mayweather: Easy work. Easy work. Easy work.

McGregor: Four rounds and you’re unconscious. Four rounds and you’re unconscious.

Mayweather: You ain’t making it out the first round, keep talking.

McGregor: Yeah right. You ain’t knocked nobody out in 20 years m*************. Little fists, little fists.

Mayweather: You right, you right.

McGregor: Them hands sore already? Do they hurt more in the cold? Make sure you get them massaged. Make sure you get them massaged.

Mayweather: You’ll see, you’ll see.

McGregor: I’m a f****** animal. If this were a real fight you’d be dead in 20 seconds. 20 seconds and I smash you to within an inch of your life.

Mayweather: Just show up. Just show up.

One thing is for sure, the fireworks are just getting started between Mayweather and McGregor.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images