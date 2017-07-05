Here’s Who Xander Bogaerts Credits For His Success In Major Leagues

Share this:

Xander Bogaerts already has won a World Series championship and announced himself as one of the best shortstops in baseball at the age of 24.

But who does he credit for his success?

Bogaerts sat down with Boston Red Sox historian Gordon Edes and discussed his youth, his role models and a host of over things.

Check out the first part of the interview in the video above from ” Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images