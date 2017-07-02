NESN Sports Today

Here’s Why Bruins Made Right Decisions On First Day Of NHL Free Agency

by on Sat, Jul 1, 2017 at 11:10PM
NHL free agency kicked off Saturday and the Boston Bruins didn’t make a big splash, unlike last year.

The B’s came to terms on three separate one-year contracts Saturday but elected not to pursue the top talent on the market.

NESN’s Billy Jaffe believes this was the perfect plan of attack for Boston, but he doesn’t believe the B’s are done yet.

To hear Jaffe’s breakdown of the Bruins’ acquisitions, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.

