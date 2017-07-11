Here’s Why Jayson Tatum Is Drawing Kevin Durant, Carmelo Anthony Comparisons

Share this:

The Jayson Tatum era is off to a good start for the Boston Celtics.

The No. 3 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, has dazzled the basketball world with his play during the NBA Summer League so far, so much so that he’s already drawing comparisons to the sport’s greats.

During ESPN’s Tuesday night broadcast of the Celtics’ Las Vegas Summer League game against the Philadelphia 76ers, former NBA player/coach and current ESPN analyst Mark Jackson compared the young Celtic to both Carmelo Anthony and Kevin Durant.

Watching #Celtics. Marc Jackson just said Jayson Tatum shot reminded him of "Kevin Durant." All aboard the hype train!! pic.twitter.com/OYrKIreGNM — David Wade (@davidwade) July 11, 2017

That’s some pretty high praise.

Tatum also has been compared to a young Paul Pierce by Celtics assistant coach Walter McCarty. So, the expectations already are sky high for the former Duke star.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports Images