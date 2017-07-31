Here’s Why Jerry Jones, Cowboys Had No Interest In Colin Kaepernick

The Dallas Cowboys were in need of quarterback depth this offseason, but the team never really considered the signal-caller who everyone is talking about.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was asked this weekend why his team signed veteran QB Luke McCown over free-agent Colin Kaepernick. And Jones, as most have done in his situation, sidestepped the hot-topic question.

“We really have our guys set in a way that Luke fit what we wanted from our third quarterback,” Jones told ESPN’s Todd Archer. “… Dak is obviously No. 1. (Kellen) Moore obviously is No. 2, and so we’re looking for more somebody that we can evaluate and train and possibly be a quarterback of the future.”

Dak Prescott certainly is the team’s QB of the future, while Moore has been with the club since 2015. The recently signed McCown, on the other hand, is 36 years old and likely won’t have a critical role on the team.

Jones, however, thinks McCown possesses the talent that will benefit his team and bolster the quarterback depth.

“The real thing is that we’re looking at what fits our team talent wise,” Jones said. “Talent wise. We like Luke very much, and so, I know where you’re going, and the issue here is our depth and building around what fits our offense. We really like Moore as the backup. We don’t want to think too much about not having Dak.”

The Cowboys owner also shed some light on why he believes Kaepernick still is without an NFL gig.

“Well, I know this: I feel that every team in the National Football League makes every decision on players to win the ballgame,” Jones said. “And so, if someone’s not on a team, I would say that for whatever the reason, the decision-makers on all 32 teams are trying to pick them to win, and so, I accept that. And if they’re not out there, that’s why they’re not out there.”

It might not be long before Kaepernick is back in the league, though. There reportedly is mutual interest between the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback and the Baltimore Ravens, who could use some QB help following Joe Flacco’s injury and Ryan Mallett’s disastrous start to training camp.

