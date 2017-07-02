Here’s Why LeBron James Believes Stephen Curry Should Make $400 Million

Share this:

Stephen Curry reportedly became the first $200 million player in NBA history Saturday, but at least one fellow superstar thinks he should be paid a lot more.

The Golden State Warriors reportedly signed Curry to a five-year, $201 million supermax contract after Curry spent the last four seasons playing on a four-year, $44 million contract that he signed when there were doubts about the health of his ankles.

And while Curry will sign the richest contract in league history when the league moratorium ends July 6, LeBron James believes Curry is underpaid.

And “The King” shared his thoughts about the contract on Twitter on Saturday.

So tell me again why there's a cap on how much a player should get?? Don't answer that. Steph should be getting 400M this summer 5yrs. #JMTs https://t.co/jMYfI0umWK — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 1, 2017

James’ tweet is in response to a post from Ann Killion of the San Francisco Chronicle stating how much Curry has helped increase the value of the Warriors’ franchise since owner Joe Lacob purchased the team in 2010.

How valuable is Stephen Curry? In 2010 Lacob bought Warriors for $450 million. Now worth $2.6 billion. — Ann Killion (@annkillion) July 1, 2017

Curry, 29, is a two-time NBA MVP and a four-time All-Star who has taken the Warriors from the bottom of the Western Conference and helped make them one of the most dominant forces in modern NBA history. There’s no doubt that Curry has increased the value of the franchise by helping bring two titles and countless fanfare to the Bay Area.

One thing is clear, Curry has earned every dollar he’s about to make.

