Here’s Why Peyton Manning Didn’t Turn Down Golf Round With Donald Trump

Some athletes are turning down trips to the White House from President Donald Trump, but Peyton Manning wasn’t about to do the same when it came to a round of golf with POTUS.

The former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos quarterback appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Tuesday ahead of hosting the ESPYs, and he was asked about how his recent golf outing at Trump National Golf Club in Virginia went.

“It was just the experience of playing with the office that was pretty cool to me, and I think it would have been almost un-American to have said no,” Manning said, as transcribed by The Big Lead.

You can hear the full interview below.

Hopefully POTUS didn’t break golf etiquette.

Thumbnail photo via Michael Madrid/USA TODAY Sports Images