Hey, Seattle Fans: Adam Silver Believes NBA Expansion Is ‘Inevitable’

Seattle might have just heard the news it’s been waiting for.

The city, once the home of the SuperSonics, has been without an NBA team since the Sonics became the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2008. But there’s a chance that soon could end.

During a recent interview with Portland Trail Blazers guard C.J. McCollum for The Players’ Tribune, NBA commissioner Adam Silver addressed the potential for expansion, and left the door open for a return to Seattle.

Via The Players’ Tribune, as transcribed by NBC Sports:

“I think it’s just a question of when the right time is to seriously start thinking about expansion. Think about the state we’re in the league right now where (it is) amazing to me that, coming off of these Finals, you have some fans saying, ‘There’s only one good team in the league.’

“And I’m thinking, well, if people really believe that even though we have 450 of the best players in the world, and 450 players can only form one really good team, probably doesn’t make sense to expand in terms of dilution of talent.

“Now I don’t really believe that, and I think these things correct themselves. And I don’t want to put a precise timeline on it, but it’s inevitable at some point we’ll start looking at growth of franchises, that’s always been the case in this league, and Seattle will no doubt be on a short list of cities we’ll look at.”

You can hear Silver’s full answer in the video below.

