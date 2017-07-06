Home Run Derby 2017: Bracket, Seedings Could Make For Epic Final Round

Share this:

Tweet







Marlins Park will transform into a launching pad Monday in what could be the best Home Run Derby in recent memory.

The field of eight for the 2017 derby recently was announced and features eight heavy mashers, highlighted by Miami Marlins outfielder and reigning derby champion Giancarlo Stanton and Major League Baseball’s current home run leader, New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge.

On Wednesday, MLB released the seedings and bracket for the tournament-style contest. Stanton, as the reigning champ, got top billing.

1. Giancarlo Stanton, Marlins

2. Aaron Judge, Yankees

3. Cody Bellinger, Los Angeles Dodgers

4. Mike Moustakas, Kansas City Royals

5. Miguel Sano, Minnesota Twins

6. Charlie Blackmon, Colorado Rockies

7. Justin Bour, Marlins

8. Gary Sanchez, Yankees

As for the bracket? Well, there’s one matchup everyone will be hoping for.

If all goes according to plan, Stanton could clash with Judge in an epic final round pitting the hometown hero against the superhuman rookie slugger.

There are some compelling matchups elsewhere; the rookie Bellinger could be a sleeper, while Sano has incredible power and could hit some balls a long way. Yet all eyes will be on Stanton and Judge on Monday when the event kicks off at 8 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Wendell Cruz/USA TODAY Sports Images