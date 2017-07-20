Ice Cube Already Recruiting Paul Pierce To BIG3 League After Retirement

If you already miss watching Paul Pierce take elbow jumper after elbow jumper, don’t worry. You just might see The Truth again.

Pierce, who signed a one-day contract Monday to retire as a member of the Boston Celtics, already is being recruited by Ice Cube to join the fledgling BIG3 basketball league. Mr. Cube, otherwise known as O’Shea Jackson Sr., made his affection for Pierce known in a tweet Wednesday night.

Now that that's over, come sign with the BIG3! The Trurth will set us free… https://t.co/EUe3CTaDYN — Ice Cube (@icecube) July 20, 2017

Hey, both of these guys do have deep Inglewood, Calif., ties, so it could be a match made in heaven.

There certainly would be an element of “too soon” attached to Pierce returning to the court in any capacity. Still, it’s hard not to be intrigued at the idea of The Truth suiting up for a team called the “Ghost Ballers.”

Thumbnail photo via Russ Isabella/USA TODAY Sports Images