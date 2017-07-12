IndyCar’s Simon Pagenaud Parties With Julian Edelman, Apologizes To Colts

Share this:

When he’s not running in-cuts for the New England Patriots, Julian Edelman is busy being the NFL’s preeminent social butterfly.

The star wide receiver’s newest buddy? None other than defending Verizon IndyCar Series champion Simon Pagenaud.

The French driver, who’s great behind the wheel but damn near mentally scarring with a hula-hoop, is in Los Angeles for Wednesday’s ESPY awards. On Tuesday, though, he stopped the ESPN Body Issue party, where he caught up with a chest hair-baring Edelman.

We’re sure Pagenaud’s apologies were accepted without protest by the Indianapolis Colts, who now understand what it’s like to be at the center of an overblown cheating scandal.

Both Pagenaud and Edelman could leave Los Angeles with some extra hardware. Pagenaud is up for the ESPY’s Best Driver award, while Edelman is up for Best Play and, like the rest of the 2016-2017 Patriots, Best Team.

