Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Bruins have made six first-round picks over the last three NHL drafts. As a result, they have a deep, talented prospect pool.

Many of these prospects recently attended the Bruins’ development camp, where internal competition for potential NHL roster spots was an encouraging sign for the team’s future.

For an in-depth look, check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.