Is Lindsey Vonn Dating Aaron Rodgers? Star Skier Addresses Rumors

In this day and age, fans sometimes read into their favorite athlete’s social media posts just a little too much.

Lindsey Vonn recently fell victim to this, as her light-hearted comment on one of Aaron Rodgers’ Instagram photos led fans to believe that she was dating the Green Bay Packers quarterback.

And as the rumors continued to run rampant, Vonn decided to clear the air that she and Rodgers are not the sports world’s newest couple.

“We’re just talking about how everyone’s kind of blowing this Instagram comment thing out of proportion with me and Aaron (Rodgers),” Vonn said in a video for “Uninterrupted. “We’re friends — newsflash, I have friends, just like everyone has friends — and I commented on his Instagram.”

While Vonn isn’t in a relationship with the two-time NFL MVP, she is, in fact, off the market. The Olympic gold medalist has been dating her boyfriend Kenan Smith since November.

