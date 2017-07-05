Isaiah Thomas, Al Horford Go Crazy Over Gordon Hayward’s Move To Celtics

Share this:

Gordon Hayward is coming to Boston, and his new teammates couldn’t be more psyched.

The 27-year-old star swingman announced he would be leaving the Utah Jazz to join the Boston Celtics in Players’ Tribune article Tuesday, and moments after Hayward thanked the Jazz and their fans for his seven years in Utah, Isaiah Thomas and Al Horford celebrated his decision on Twitter.

Let's get to it @gordonhayward ☘️⌚️☘️ — Isaiah Thomas (@Isaiah_Thomas) July 4, 2017

Hayward will join a Celtics team that finished first in the Eastern Conference and clinched a berth in the Eastern Conference finals before being bounced by the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The dynamic scorer should be able to take the pressure off Thomas throughout the game and will give Boston another legitimate scoring option next to its All-Star point guard.

Thomas and Horford know that the addition of Hayward will put them in the same conversation with the Cavs, and maybe, he can put them on level footing with the three-time defending conference champions.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images