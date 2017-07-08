Isaiah Thomas Doesn’t Expect Bad Blood Between Gordon Hayward, Jae Crowder

Share this:

Tweet







Once upon a time, Jae Crowder wasn’t happy about all the love Gordon Hayward was receiving from Boston fans, but Isaiah Thomas said that’s in the Celtics forward’s rear-view mirror.

Back in January, Crowder felt disrespected by Celtics fans when they cheered for fellow small forward Hayward while the Utah Jazz were at TD Garden, and it turned into somewhat of a media fiasco. But now that Hayward will be wearing green for at least the next four seasons, Thomas doesn’t foresee any trouble between the so-called “enemies.”

“We trying to win a championship,” Thomas told CSNNE’s A. Sherrod Blakely recently. “We put all that aside. We’re going to try to figure this thing out faster, sooner rather than later and then try to compete for a championship. All those other things, I think it goes out the window now that you’re teammates.”

It was rumored Crowder and Hayward wouldn’t be teammates for long, as many sources reported Crowder was involved in a sign-and-trade between Boston and Utah. That seems unlikely, or at least less necessary, now that the Celtics traded Avery Bradley, so it appears they’ll have to squash their beef, if it ever existed at all.

Thumbnail photo via Rick Osentoski/USA TODAY Sports Images