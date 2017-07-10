Isaiah Thomas Hilariously Roasted Former Teammate Amir Johnson On Instagram

Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers could be the class of the Eastern Conference once LeBron James’ powers start to diminish. And Isaiah Thomas didn’t waste any time getting the rivalry going on social media with a former teammate.

Former Celtics forward Amir Johnson signed a one-year, $11 million contract with the 76ers this offseason, and he celebrated the move with a post on Instagram with new teammate J.J. Redick on Sunday.

And, of course, Thomas, who has gotten into a few tussles on social media, roasted his former teammate with a blistering comment.

The following post contains NSFW language.

Johnson, as you can see, isn’t backing down from guarding the All-Star guard should the occasion arise.

The Celitcs-76ers rivalry should grow as first-round draft picks Jayson Tatum and Markelle Fultz develop in the coming years.

Thumbnail photo via Mark L. Baer/USA TODAY Sports Images