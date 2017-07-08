Isaiah Thomas Watches NBA Summer League With Floyd Mayweather, Campaigns For Max Deal

Share this:

The NBA Summer League typically isn’t a star-studded affair, but that certainly wasn’t the case Friday night.

Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas took in the action with his good friend, Floyd Mayweather Jr., in Las Vegas.

Sitting alongside “Money” Mayweather must have had Thomas seeing green, as the star guard revealed how he thinks he should be paid when his current contract ends at the end of next season.

“I’m a max guy,” Thomas told CSNNE. “I deserve the max, my time’s coming. Brink’s truck.”

If Thomas continues to play anything like he did last season, he undoubtedly will be in line for a monster pay day. He averaged 28.9 points per game in the 2016-17 campaign, good for third in the NBA.

As for Mayweather, he won’t have to worry about bolstering his bank account. The legendary boxer is expected to cash in in a big way thanks to his Aug. 26 super fight with Conor McGregor.

Thumbnail photo via Mark L. Baer/USA TODAY Sports Images