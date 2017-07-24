MLB

Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez All Over Each Other At Joint Birthday Party

by on Mon, Jul 24, 2017
Sometimes birthday parties are unnecessary, and sometimes they just make sense.

Over the weekend, Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez threw a banger that was a total no-brainer.

A-Rod’s birthday falls on July 27, whereas J-Lo’s is July 24.  So what did the couple formally known as “J-Rod” do? Throw a joint birthday party, obviously. Check out a picture from the bash in Lopez’s Instagram post below:

In a crowded room but it's just the two of you… #birthdaylaughs #insidejokesallday #team #US 📸: @lacarba

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

Well, these two seem to be getting along swimmingly.

That’s (adorably) good news, as just recently it appeared the couple was on the rocks.

