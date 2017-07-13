J-Rod In Trouble? Jennifer Lopez Reportedly Hires P.I. To Follow Alex Rodriguez

Share this:

People have been fawning over the budding relationship between Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, but there might be some trouble in paradise.

The National Enquirer published an interview with an alleged ex-mistress of the former New York Yankees third baseman in June, and despite the tabloid’s track record of false rumors, the news reportedly didn’t sit well with Lopez. An insider told Us Weekly that the actress/singer hired a private investigator to follow Rodriguez, which didn’t work out so hot.

“He found out and they had a huge fight,” Us’ source said. “But they’re working through it.”

The source insisted J. Lo did it for the sake of their relationship, though.

“She’s really into Alex and wants it to work,” the source adds. “So she’s trying to control as much as she can.”

Both Lopez and Rodriguez have posted plenty of pictures and videos of each other on their Instagrams since the Enquirer piece was published, though, so maybe there isn’t much of a strain on their relationship after all.

Thumbnail photo via Instagram/jlo