Jackie Bradley Jr. Lauds Red Sox’s Resiliency In Walk-Off Win Vs. Yankees

by on Sat, Jul 15, 2017 at 12:10AM
The Boston Red Sox looked doomed for defeat Friday night against the New York Yankees.

The Red Sox trailed their American League East rival 4-3 heading into the ninth inning, with Yankees star closer Aroldis Chapman on the mound looking to lock up the save.

But thanks to a wild ninth inning, Boston picked up an exciting 5-4 walk-off win in its first game after the Major League Baseball All-Star break.

To hear Jackie Bradley Jr. break down the Red Sox’s victory, check out the video above from “Red Sox Final” presented by Plainridge Park Casino.

