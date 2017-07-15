Jackie Bradley Jr. Lauds Red Sox’s Resiliency In Walk-Off Win Vs. Yankees

Share this:

The Boston Red Sox looked doomed for defeat Friday night against the New York Yankees.

The Red Sox trailed their American League East rival 4-3 heading into the ninth inning, with Yankees star closer Aroldis Chapman on the mound looking to lock up the save.

But thanks to a wild ninth inning, Boston picked up an exciting 5-4 walk-off win in its first game after the Major League Baseball All-Star break.

To hear Jackie Bradley Jr. break down the Red Sox’s victory, check out the video above from “Red Sox Final” presented by Plainridge Park Casino.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images