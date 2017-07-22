Jackie Bradley Jr.’s Catch Draws ‘Angels In The Outfield’ Joke From Adam Jones

In case you haven’t heard, Jackie Bradley Jr. made (another) sensational catch Friday night as the Boston Red Sox defeated the Los Angeles Angels 6-2 at Angel Stadium.

The grab drew rave reviews from Red Sox fans, who’ve grown accustomed to seeing Bradley make spectacular plays in center field, but it also caught the attention of Baltimore Orioles center fielder Adam Jones, who also is no stranger to turning heads with his glove work.

Jones sent out the following tweet, which is a reference to the 1994 film “Angels in the Outfield.”

Perhaps even that GIF doesn’t do JBJ’s defense justice.

