Jaguars Ask Twitter To Show Excitement For Camp With GIFs, Get Roasted

The Jacksonville Jaguars thought they had a good idea when they logged onto Twitter on Thursday, but it didn’t take long for things to go horribly wrong.

When the Jaguars first joined the NFL through expansion in 1995, they were pretty good and made the playoffs in four of their first five seasons. Since 1999, however, Jacksonville has posted just three winning seasons, with the last one coming in 2007.

The Jags are coming off a 3-13 season, but they tried to fire up fans Thursday by asking them to show their excitement for training camp.

Reply with a GIF to describe how excited you are for #JaxCamp17 pic.twitter.com/HrahemnZyq — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) July 27, 2017

And it went exactly as you’d expect.

And there are plenty more where those came from.

Basically, it was a rough day on Twitter for Jacksonville, and this guy summed it up with another GIF.

Jags acct on the left, Jags Twitter on the right pic.twitter.com/IRvlr9qcEm — Nathan (@Duval_Jag) July 27, 2017

You’ll get ’em next time, Jags.

Thumbnail photo via Logan Bowles/USA TODAY Sports Images