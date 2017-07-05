Jameis Winston Appears To Be Embracing ‘Hard Knocks’ In Social Media Posts

Share this:

Tweet







Count Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston among those happy that Tampa Bay will appear on this year’s edition of HBO’s “Hard Knocks.”

Winston already has gone out of his way to get the cameras involved in his offseason process, suggesting to some he’ll try to use the show as a way to launch himself into global superstardom.

The Sports Daily identified how Winston is embracing the cameras, which you can see at the link below.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images