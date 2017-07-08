James Harden Has An Extension, And It’s Reportedly The Biggest In NBA History

Share this:

James Harden is about to get PAID.

The Houston Rockets announced Saturday afternoon that they’ve agreed to a contract extension with Harden. The extension is set to run through the 2022-23 season, and sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski that it’s for $228 million. Yes, you read that right: $228 million.

Woj also noted that the extension is the richest in NBA history.

“It’s my pleasure to announce we’ve reached agreement with James Harden on a long term contract extension,” Rockets owner Leslie Alexander said in a press release. “Since he arrived in Houston, James has exhibited the incredible work ethic, desire to win, and passion to be the best that has made him one of the most unique and talented superstars in the history of the game.

“Additionally, the commitment he has shown to our organization, the City of Houston, and Rockets fans all over the world makes him a perfect leader in our pursuit of another championship. I’m very happy for James, his mother Monja, and their family on this exciting day.”

Harden added: “Houston is home for me. Mr. Alexander has shown he is fully committed to winning and my teammates and I are going to keep putting in the work to get better and compete for the title.”

There are few players in the NBA deserving of such a contract extension, but Harden is one of them. The guard is coming off an incredible season in which he averaged 29.1 points, 8.1 rebounds and 11.2 assists per game. He also came in second in the MVP voting.

The rest of us are left to stare at the extension details with a permanent stunned look on our faces.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images