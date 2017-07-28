James Harden’s Jersey Supposedly Retired At Popular Houston Strip Club

As the beneficiary of the biggest contract in NBA history, James Harden has the ability to dish out dough like there’s no tomorrow.

But, apparently, there’s one place in particular where Harden really loves to make it rain: a strip club.

Due do the incredible amount of money he’s spent, Harden actually has his jersey retired at “one of the more popular” Houston strip clubs, according to Mal of the “Joe Budden Podcast.”

It’s unclear exactly how much money the star guard likes to spend, but it sure sounds like a lot.

“They was doing that because they said James just be going in there spending like … you know what I mean,” Mal said in an episode posted to YouTube on Thursday. “So they gave him his own jersey hanging from the strip club.”

This isn’t entirely surprising, given Harden’s reputation as a prolific night owl. “The Beard” recently made headlines when he was spotted at a Houston-area night club mere hours after being eliminated from the NBA Playoffs.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images