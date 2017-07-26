Jason Garrett Uses Bill Belichick Tactic To Avoid Lucky Whitehead Questions

Back in 2014, New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick didn’t have much to say after a 41-14 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, instead answering reporters’ questions with some form of the phrase, “We’re on to Cincinnati.”

Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett used the same tactic on reporters Tuesday, however, the matter was a lot more serious than a Week 4 loss.

The Cowboys released wide receiver Lucky Whitehead on Monday after police issued a warrant for his arrest for failing to appear in court for a larceny shoplifting charge. Whitehead told Dallas he was never arrested and that it was a case of mistaken identity, but they cut him anyway, only to have police admit Tuesday that Whitehead was telling the truth.

Unsurprisingly, Dallas media had a lot of questions about Whitehead’s release, but Garrett gave them basically the same answer to every one, beginning with,”Yesterday we made a decision that we deemed to be in the best interest of the Dallas Cowboys. We’re standing by that decision, and we’re going to move on.”

Jason Garrett flexed his inner Bill Belichick when asked about the Lucky Whitehead situation. Count it, 9-times the same response pic.twitter.com/hotQdBuytu — Shawn Clynch (@ShawnC_KVUE) July 25, 2017

There’s another answer that sticks out, though, and that’s when Garrett says, “We know a lot of things about our players that you guys don’t know.” Whitehead’s agent told ProFootballTalk.com on Wednesday that he believes the wide receiver’s on-field performance played a part in the Cowboys’ decision to cut him, so it seems strange Garrett would suggest there was more to the story rather than say Whitehead would have been cut anyway.

It appears Whitehead has a case to file a grievance against the Cowboys with the NFL Players Association, though, so the Cowboys might not get off too easily here no matter what they say.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images