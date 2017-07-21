Jason Pierre-Paul Believes 2017 Giants Will Be Super Bowl Contenders

Are the New York Giants Super Bowl-bound? Jason Pierre-Paul certainly believes so.

You wouldn’t expect the Giants defensive end to say anything negative about his team, but Pierre-Paul seems extra confident about this year’s squad. With the addition of guys like wide receiver Brandon Marshall, Pierre-Paul believes the Giants have what it takes to win it all.

“I think the key is we added a lot of guys and people are like ‘Wow, this year has to be a team that goes to a Super Bowl this year,'” Pierre-Paul said Thursday night at a charity gala in Brooklyn, per the New York Post. “But it’s all about the hard work.”

The Giants were the first wild-card team in the NFC last season, with a shutdown defense that helped lead them to an 11-5 record. The Green Bay Packers knocked them out in the Wild-Card Round with a 38-13 win, but New York did make some significant improvements.

They’ll still have to contend with teams like the division-rival Dallas Cowboys, the Packers, the Atlanta Falcons and the Seattle Seahawks — all of whom have better odds at winning the NFC than the Giants — but Pierre-Paul went so far as to say he believes his team is unbeatable.

“I feel with the players we have, as long as we work together we’ll be undefeated,” he said. “Nobody can defeat you when you’re all working together as one.”

It looks as though we’ll just have to wait and see how the other 31 teams that think they’ll win the Super Bowl end up doing next season.

Thumbnail photo via Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports Images