Jason Varitek, Alex Rodriguez Sparked Red Sox-Yankees Brawl 13 Years Ago

Although the Boston Red Sox officially broke the “Curse of the Bambino” on Oct. 27, 2004, the seeds for the team’s first World Series title in 86 years actually were planted roughly three months prior.

On July 24, 2004, Bronson Arroyo plunked Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez with a pitch, prompting a heated verbal exchange that culminated with Red Sox catcher Jason Varitek shoving his mitt into A-Rod’s face. A huge brawl then ensued at Fenway Park, with both sides getting extremely physical.

It wasn’t just the brawl that was entertaining, either. The Red Sox won the game 11-10 in walk-off fashion when Bill Mueller capped a three-run ninth inning with a two-run home run off Yankees closer Mariano Rivera.

It was a signature win for the Red Sox, who later overcame a 3-0 series deficit against the Yankees in the ALCS en route to defeating the St. Louis Cardinals for their first World Series title since 1918.

