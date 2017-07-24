Boston Red Sox

Jason Varitek, Alex Rodriguez Sparked Red Sox-Yankees Brawl 13 Years Ago

by on Mon, Jul 24, 2017 at 4:56PM
6,953

Although the Boston Red Sox officially broke the “Curse of the Bambino” on Oct. 27, 2004, the seeds for the team’s first World Series title in 86 years actually were planted roughly three months prior.

On July 24, 2004, Bronson Arroyo plunked Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez with a pitch, prompting a heated verbal exchange that culminated with Red Sox catcher Jason Varitek shoving his mitt into A-Rod’s face. A huge brawl then ensued at Fenway Park, with both sides getting extremely physical.

It wasn’t just the brawl that was entertaining, either. The Red Sox won the game 11-10 in walk-off fashion when Bill Mueller capped a three-run ninth inning with a two-run home run off Yankees closer Mariano Rivera.

It was a signature win for the Red Sox, who later overcame a 3-0 series deficit against the Yankees in the ALCS en route to defeating the St. Louis Cardinals for their first World Series title since 1918.

Thumbnail photo via YouTube screen grab

Have a question for Ricky Doyle? Send it to him via Twitter at @TheRickyDoyle.
TMZ logo

Related NESN.com Stories

COED Media Logo
Sports Daily logo

NESN Team

© 2017 NESN