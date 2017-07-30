Jason Varitek Reveals How Red Sox’s Road To Success Started Well Before 2004

Even the dominant 2007 Boston Red Sox faced some resistance on their way to a World Series title.

After finishing the season tied for the best record in baseball, the Red Sox found themselves down 3-1 to the Cleveland Indians in the American League Championship Series and one game away from elimination. But Boston dug deep, winning its next seven games to take home the championship.

That kind of fortitude doesn’t develop overnight, and former Red Sox catcher Jason Varitek believes the team’s comeback mentality developed even before its magical World Series season in 2004.

To hear from Varitek and 2007 Red Sox teammate Julio Lugo, check out the “Red Sox Gameday Live” video, presented by DCU.

